Burglar assaults woman in Woodhaven: NYPD

Police responded to a burglary at a home within the confines of the 102 Precinct Friday morning at 9 a.m. The house in Woodhaven was occupied at the time, NYPD said.

Breaking News Network reported a woman at on Forest Parkway was assaulted and being treated by EMS responders and aviation assistance was being called to help look for the suspect.

The NYPD described the suspect as a tall, skinny male, about 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans and a black bag. According to police, the man left the scene heading southbound on Forest Parkway.

Posted 10:51 am, August 19, 2016

