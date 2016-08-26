Police search for missing elderly man in Rego Park

Police from the 104th Precinct were searching for a man who was reported missing Saturday in Rego Park. Stanley Micek, of 1830 Madison St., was last seen at a Sears department store located at 96-05 Queens Blvd., at around noon, police said.
The 74-year-old man is described as white with blue eyes—one of which is a prosthetic—and partially balding. Acccording to the NYPD, he is Polish and speaks limited English.
He was wearing a blue hat, blue sweatpants, black sneakers and a white T-shirt with an American flag on it.
