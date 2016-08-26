Dem Pfeffer-Amato faces GOP’s Zwirn for Goldfeder’s seat

State Assemblyman Philip Goldfeder (D-Ozone Park) announced in June that he would not seek re-election, leaving the Assembly to work as a lobbyist for Yeshiva University and focus more of his time on his family.
Since then two candidates for the position have emerged. Stacey Pfeffer-Amato is running as the Democratic candidate to fill the seat and Alan Zwirn is the Republican candidate. Both are lifelong Rockaway residents.
Goldfeder has endorsed Pfeffer-Amato, who has a long history of public service in the Rockaways. The married mother of two is president of the Scholars’ Academy Parent Association and the female Democratic district leader for the 23rd Assembly District. Her mother, Audrey Pheffer, held the Assembly seat now being vacated by Goldfeder from 1987 until 2011. Pheffer now serves as the Queens County clerk.
Her competitor, Alan Zwirn, has deep roots in Rockaway as well. Zwirn has lived in the neighborhood for more than 25 years, raising his two children there. He is the president of the Rockaway Republican Club and spent 37 years as city public school teacher before retiring.
Queens Borough President Melinda Katz endorsed Pfeffer-Amato.
“I have known Stacey for many years,” Katz said. “She gets Queens and she understands that the Rockaways need strong leaders fighting for us in Albany. Stacey’s track record of delivering for this community and standing up for parents, seniors and all families is simply unparalleled.”
The district covers communities in Ozone Park, Howard Beach, Hamilton Beach, Broad Channel and Rockaway.
The election date is Nov. 8.
