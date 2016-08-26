Stepmother charged with Richmond Hill murder

The stepmother of a nine-year-old girl who was found dead at her home in Richmond Hill has been charged with second degree murder, according to the NYPD.
Shamdai Arjun was originally being questioned as a “person of interest” after police responded to a 911 call at 95-50 112th St. on Friday at about 6 p.m. Police discovered Ashdeep Kaur unconscious and unresponsive in the first floor bathroom of the building. EMS responded and pronounced the young child dead at the scene.
According to police sources, the cause of death was strangulation.
