Flushing bicyclist killed on streets of Bayside

A 78-year-old bicyclist was killed at 223rd Street and Northern Boulevard in Bayside Wednesday morning, police said. NYPD said it received a call about a collision involving a bicyclist at around 6:30 a.m. and arrived to find Michael Schenkman lying unconscious in the street near the intersection.
Schenkman had been riding in the eastbound lane when he was struck by a 25-year-old driver going in the same direction in a black Chevy Impala.
According to police, the cyclist suffered severe trauma to the head and the body. EMS responded and transported him to North Shore Manhasset Hospital, where Schenkman died from his injuries.
Although the driver remained at the scene and no arrests have been made, the incident was being investigated by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad.
Schenkman was a resident of Flushing, according to the NYPD.
