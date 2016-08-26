Sections

Meeks blasts Trump for outreach to black Americans

By Patrick Donachie
TimesLedger Newspapers
U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Jamaica) said GOP Presidential candidate Donald Trump’s attempts at outreach to African Americans and Hispanics were doomed for failure.

The comments came during a conference call on Tuesday afternoon organized by the campaign of Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential candidate. The call was made up of African-American and Latino elected officials and it also included Public Advocate Letitia James and City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito. .

At a rally in Dimondale, Mich., last Friday, Trump attempted to make inroads with African-American voters. Polling indicates he performs dreadfully with African-Americans, garnering single-digit support in some national and state polls. However, he created controversy when he pitched himself directly to African-Americans, though reports indicated the audience was mostly white.

“You’re living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs, 58 percent of your youth is unemployed,” he said during the Michigan speech. “What the hell do you have to lose?”

Meeks and other elected officials on the call said the insinuation was an affront to black voters.

“According to him, we are all poor. We are all uneducated, so therefore we should just throw our support behind him,” Meeks said. The congressman said Trump had a questionable track record on race, including accusations of discriminatory housing and employment policies in his business dealings,, and he cited Trump’s role as the head of the birther movement that alleged President Barack Obama was not born in the United States.

“It’s an insult to think that African Americans don’t vote in their best interests. They do,” he said.“African Americans know who’s for them and who’s against them.”

Meeks echoed the message of the other officials, and paraphrased a quote from the poet Maya Angelou to say that voters should be suspect of Trump’s outreach to black Americans.

“When someone shows you who they are,” Meeks said, “believe them the first time.”

Reach reporter Patrick Donachie by e-mail at pdonachie@cnglocal.com or by phone at (718) 260–4573.

Posted 12:00 am, August 26, 2016

©2016 Community News Group

Reader feedback

medicaid meek from College Point says:
This is funny especially since it's the clinton woman who's hanging out the black population to dry with her lying promises, no-tell racism, and weak character not to mention her affiliation with kaykaykay king (D)Robert Byrd who was a known racist and segregationist up until the day he crapped out. That aside, it's Meeks himself who ran a medicaid-for-profit fraudulent boarding house back in the 80's until he was ratted on and shut down. Meeks was caught overcharging medicaid and pocketing the excess so he's got absolutely NO fingers to point at anyone. Trump employs many minorities and has a rep for being fair while the clinton woman makes her black mansion servants scrub floors at all hours of the day and night. They would have a lot to say about the cretin if it weren't for the fact their lives would be at risk.
Today, 4:26 am
No welfare from Queens says:
Trump is not a racist. He just wants the illegals to finally do what's right and go back home and actually APPLY the proper way to come into this country. Why is it always racist when someone just wants people to follow a FEDERAL law? Also, maybe instead of deporting them, tell them all that they can have citizenship if they join the usa military. If they don't, then they face deportation. Or another idea, take away medicaid and welfare from them including free translation services, bring back the draft and tell them now that they are all citizens so they aren't entitled to any benefits because they make just "barely" over the limits to receive welfare and tell them that the draft is now back on so now that they are citizens, they MUST be drafted. You will see them all deport themselves then.
Today, 6:27 am
Joe Moretti from Jamaica says:
Talk about calling the kettle black. Meeks has done crap for the black community of Jamaica for all his crooked years/decades in office and ditto for the rest of the Jamaica black elected officials who have allowed the community to detoriate while just standing by. I mean who allowed a poisonous waste transfer station (Royal Waste) to be placed smack in the downtown area near residents including a NYCHA Senior Housing. Who allowed dozens of homeless shelters to be dumped into this community. Who has done very little to nothing about quality of life issues from illegal truck driving on residential streets to illegal garbage dumping. WHY, the black so-called leaders of Jamaica.

Meeks and his crooked black crew in Jamaica have a HORRIBLE track record of helping the black community in Jamaica.
Today, 7:19 am
Joe Moretti from Jamaica says:
PS: More failure from black leaders in Jamaica:

1. Former Senator Shirley Huntley - sent to prison for corruption and stealing money.
2. Former Senator Malcolm Smith - sent to prison for bribery and corruption charges.
3. Councilman Ruben Wills - arrested on corruption charges with a hearing coming this year.
4. Rev. Floyd Flake - investigated on corruption charges, shady real estate deals with the crook Malcolm Smith on apartments in the community.
5. Assembly Member Vivian Cook - involved in shady dealings and decades in office with little to show.
6. Senator Leroy Comrie - almost two decades in office with little to show.

And then there is the biggest thief on the loose: Congressman Gregory Meeks.

What is the saying: "People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones at other people's glass houses".
Today, 7:26 am

