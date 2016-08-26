Muhammad brings home gold from Rio

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

This former Judge ruled in Rio.

Dalilah Muhammad, who was a track-and-field star during her days at Cardozo, made history at this year’s Olympic Games, becoming the first American to take home a gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles as she cruised to a 53.13 first-place finish in the race Aug. 18.

Muhammad won all three races she ran in Rio and barely looked troubled by the rain-soaked track in the final.

“You definitely have to have a lot of confidence,” Muhammad told NBC during a post-race interview. “You just have to go for it, you have to trust in all your abilities. My coach told me I was able to go out that hard and able to finish and you just have to put all the trust into it.”

Muhammad’s road to Olympic gold has been well-documented over the last few weeks, as the former state champion has recounted her dedication to hurdles time and time again.

She was always drawn to this race in particular—despite early objections from her mother, who was concerned about her daughter falling over the hurdles—and has spent the better part of the last decade fine-tuning her approach.

“My mom didn’t want me to hurdle,” Muhammad said. “I think my first time I ever hurdled I fell and she was just like, her baby’s not doing that again. I’ve always loved the hurdles. I just wanted to be able to perfect it. I just felt like the 400 hurdles was my race from even when I was a little kid.”

Muhammad was a star at the high school level and went on to become an All-American at USC, but a recent string of injuries left her wondering if all this work was worth it.

She didn’t make the Olympic team in 2012 and suffered an injury after last year’s Oxy Invitational.

But while she faced her fair share of trials and pitfalls over the last two years, Muhammad never lost her focus. She’s been hurdling for as long as she can remember and, somehow, some way, she was getting to Rio.

She had her breakout moment at the Olympic Trials earlier this year, winning each of her races in Oregon, including a 52.88 finish in the final.

It was the fastest time recorded in the event this year.

Her approach is easy—run fast, don’t hit the hurdles.

“That’s my goal every race,” Muhammad said. “I want to run as fast as I possibly can to the first hurdle.”

Muhammad wasn’t the only Dozo star to make a splash in Rio.

Deajah Stevens earned a spot in the 200-meter final and despite coming up short of the podium, the 21-year-old certainly made her presence known.

Muhammad isn’t certain what the future holds. For now, the 26-year-old is simply happy to rest in this moment. She’s an Olympic champion and, for right now, that’s all Muhammad cares about.

“Just an overhwleming feeling,” she said. “Just enjoyment and excitement. It’s something we’ve worked so hard for, so for it to finally happen is so amazing.”

Posted 12:00 am, August 25, 2016

©2016 Community News Group