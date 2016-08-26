Officers, FDNY save woman from Springfield Gardens blaze

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Two police officers and a FDNY lieutenant saved a woman from a fire that engulfed a three-story Springfield Gardens residence, according to the FDNY.

The Fire Department started receiving calls at 11:08 a.m. Monday about a fire on the first floor of the building at 140-36 169th St. NYPD officers Rob Quattrock and Greg Levine responded to the smoke emanating from the house before the FDNY arrived. A second alarm was called at 11:24 a.m.

“As I was getting off the rig, I heard people yelling, ‘there’s someone in there! Help! Someone is inside!’ FDNY Lt. Gregory Damato, from Engine 302, said about the incident, and recalled seeing the two officers reaching into the burning building. “The fire was blowing at a rapid rate and I saw that they had short sleeves on. They were putting themselves in great jeopardy to save the patient.”

Damato was wearing bunker gear and entered the burning building to find the woman trapped inside. The two NYPD officers and Damato worked together to remove her from the building and carry her down the front steps.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to Nassau County Medical Center in serious condition, and three firefighters sustained minor injuries.

The fire is still under investigation, according to the FDNY. Chief of Department James Leonard lauded the brave work of the officers and firefighters at the scene.

“This is what NYPD, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics do every day. They work together to protect life and property, and today was a fine example of that teamwork,” he said. “They worked together to save a life.”

