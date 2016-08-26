Two men stage several Flushing muggings

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Police were searching for two suspects in connection with a string of robberies in the Flushing area. Police said that in at least two of the robberies the suspects tasered their victims.

The first robbery took place on July 14 at 3:50 a.m. The two men approached an 18 year-old victim near 41st Avenue and Parsons Blvd. The suspects approached the victim from behind, covered his eyes and pressed a hard object to his back, police said. The suspects then took his cellphone and wallet and fled westbound towards 41st Avenue, according to police.

Then on July 19 at 4:10 a.m. near Colden Street and Elder Avenue police said the same men approached a 30-year-old victim from behind and stunned him with a strong electric current in his back. The suspects attempted to steal a pocketbook the victim was carrying for his girlfriend but were unable to and fled north on Colden Street, police said.

Finally on Aug. 11 at 1:40 a.m. a 35-year-old man was walking home from work when he was held up by the two suspects on 147th Street and Roosevelt Avenue, police said. The men struck the victim in the back of the head and tasered him with a stun gun, according to police. They stole the victim’s wallet, which contained $70 and debit cards, police said. The suspects fled on foot east toward Roosevelt Avenue. The victim sustained minor injuries and declined to go the hospital, police said.

The first suspect is described as a black male, between 20 to 25-years-old. Police said the suspect is between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8 tall , last seen wearing a black tank top, black sweatpants and white sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a black male between 20- to 25-years-old. Police said he is 6 feet tall, and last seen wearing black sweatpants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

Reach Gina Martinez by e-mail at gmart inez@ cnglo cal.com or by phone at (718) 260–4566.

Posted 3:36 pm, August 22, 2016

