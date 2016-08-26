Flushing coffee shop doubles as cultural center

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

What do you do with an extra space at a Hydroponic Garden Center in Flushing?

The solution: Turn the space into a spot where community events can be held. That solution led to the birth of Woody and Pete’s Honky Tonk Lyceum at 146 - 49 Horace Harding Expressway.

“A Lyceum is defined as a hall for public discussion, or an association providing public lectures, concerts, and entertainm­ents,” the space’s website says. “We strive to be just that.”

The Lyceum’s name is also a nod to Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger, two singers who were also activists on both a local and global scale.

Cody Hermann runs the Lyceum.

“We primarily function as a coffee shop,” she said. “Our main priority is working to build a space for workshops and knowledge exchange where artists can also feel supported, whether it be through gallery exhibitions, concerts or artist-in-residency programs.” Hermann is in charge of curating the classes, art and events that fill their space.

“The Lyceum offers a unique way to reach out and communicate with area residents, commuters, students, coffee lovers, and everyone else that finds themselves nearby,” she said. Referring to it as a “physical space for people to express themselves” she stressed the role that customers play in the programming and mission of the space.

“Rather than us telling our customers what they need, we give them a space that allows them to tell us their needs so we may collectively act on them,” she said. “By inviting people inside of the Lyceum during our community visioning sessions, any of our other events, or just for coffee, we hear how people want to see the space develop. Together we can create a space for people to communicate and share ideas with one another face to face.”

An official gallery opening was held July 29 when local artists were invited to display their work, and have a question-and-answer session. Attendees were also invited to take part in an on-the-spot painting.

The Lyceum has also hosted concerts, movie screenings, gardening classes, gallery openings and yoga classes.

“We are aiming to host up to four events or classes each day, and support any idea relating to arts, coffee, community, gardening, sustainable lifestyles and physical practices such as yoga or tai chi. But we are also open to new ideas. I really want to see a group or organization use the Lyceum for a pop-up event,” Hermann said.

They have a rolling open call for artists who wish to display their work in their space for about six weeks at a time, and are planning for eight gallery openings a year.

Weekly classes include Creative City Gardening Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and Soil Preparation for Organic Gardens Fridays at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, the Lyceum will be holding a “no pressure” open mic from 7 p.m.to 9 p.m. and is requesting original works from writers, poets, slam poets, musicians, song writers, hip hop artists and comedians. They are suggesting a 6-minute time limit, 15 minutes for musicians. There will be snacks, coffee, tea, and locally made products at the coffee bar. Although the free event welcomes walk-ins, they encourage you to contact cody@ growh ome.com to RSVP.

Other upcoming events include: PARTYcipat­ion—Community Visioning at the Lyceum, Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Growing Chrysanthemums with Rita Rover and the Long Island Chrysanthemum Society, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2 p.m.to 4 p.m.; and #RootedInQueens Photo Exhibition with @Queenscapes, Saturday, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

For more information, go to www.codya nnher rmann.com/ lyceu m ; check out their Instagram profile, @QueensLyceum, or go to their Facebook page.

