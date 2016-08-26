Sections

Oasis Cafe in Bayside burglarized: NYPD

By Mark Hallum
TimesLedger Newspapers
A Bayside coffee shop was burglarized Aug. 11, NYPD said, and the suspect was still on the run after making off with a small fortune in cash and checks.

The Oasis Cafe, located 196-30 Northern Blvd., is known for its Cappaccino Freddo, one customer said. But at 3 a.m. last week a man described by police as an Hispanic male between the ages of 25 to 30 entered the cafe through an open rear door, made his way through a locked interior door and stole $26,000 in cash and $4,000 in checks from the safe.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction and was caught on security footage wearing an orange T-shirt, glasses, black shorts and a white baseball cap.

Reach reporter Mark Hallum by e-mail at mhallum@cnglocal.com or by phone at (718) 260–4564.

Updated 5:49 pm, August 18, 2016

Reader feedback

Valerie says:
Aug. 19, 2:14 am
too stupid for words from Queens says:
This idyot is too dee-dee-duh to even do as much as realize that virtually every corner and cranny is under surveillance in NYC. That 'open rear door' was no doubt left that way by the robber's inside help. Either way the guy is easily recognizable and will no doubt be caught very soon if it hasn't already happened.
Aug. 19, 2:56 am
Joe from Whitestone says:
I always see him by the lemon ice king !
Aug. 20, 8:38 am

