Oasis Cafe in Bayside burglarized: NYPD

A Bayside coffee shop was burglarized Aug. 11, NYPD said, and the suspect was still on the run after making off with a small fortune in cash and checks.

The Oasis Cafe, located 196-30 Northern Blvd., is known for its Cappaccino Freddo, one customer said. But at 3 a.m. last week a man described by police as an Hispanic male between the ages of 25 to 30 entered the cafe through an open rear door, made his way through a locked interior door and stole $26,000 in cash and $4,000 in checks from the safe.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction and was caught on security footage wearing an orange T-shirt, glasses, black shorts and a white baseball cap.

Updated 5:49 pm, August 18, 2016

