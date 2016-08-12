August 26, 2016 / News / Faith / Jamaica Minister runs basketball camp for SE Queens players TimesLedger Newspapers

In the gymnasium at First Presbyterian Church at 89-60 164th St. in downtown Jamaica, Paul Coles described his path to becoming the youth director for Young Life, an offshoot of the national ministry organization that is based in Rochdale Village. Coles said he was assigned to the area a year before and quickly decided on basketball as the means to reach young men.

“We’re not just about programs,” he said during an interview in the church’s office. “We’re about relationsh­ips.”

Coles grew up in South Jamaica, where he attended local schools, and has played basketball throughout his life, from street ball at courts like West 4th Street in the Village to Catholic Youth Organization leagues. He has ministered for the past 10 years, starting as a gospel rapper. He suggested a basketball camp for Young Life, and the initial camp began last August. For the entirety of the school year, the camp was held in the gym at Public School 80 in Rochdale Village.

Coles said he reached about 120 kids throughout the school year, with an average of 30 turning up each session. The attendees included many players from Rochdale Village, but kids from Far Rockaway to Forest Hills also came to check out the camp.

The camp helps players develop basketball skills, along with conversations about life and faith. Coles stressed that he wanted to keep the integrity of the basketball and the ministering intact, but after initial trepidation he realized his compassion and faith could fill a big need for the young ballplayers in his camp.

“As Young Life gave me this opportunity, I was intimidated. I wasn’t sure I was in touch with the younger generation,” he said, but quickly developed strong relationships with the kids. “They’re looking for a reason to be happy. They’re ultimately looking for peace.”

Verley Clarke was one of the very first ballplayers to join Cole’s camp the previous August, and heard about it through word of mouth with friends. At first, he said he attended just for the basketball, but soon responded to Coles’s companionship and advice.

“Everybody here is my brother, and it kept me away from some bad stuff,” Clarke said. “I feel more free to talk about what I feel.”

Verily is one of the oldest students in the group, but hopes to continue working with Coles by taking a leadership position in the camp where he can help mentor newcomers.

Coles said it was vital that they earn the trust of the young men in the camp, many of whom were wary of figures of authority and cautious about revealing too much of problems they have faced in their past. Coles recalled a small circle talk he held with the players. One stood and told Coles about many of his past trials , including a stint in foster care, and asked Coles if he saw these past troubleswhen Coles looked at him.

Coles responded that he saw someone who triumphed in spite of those obstacles and said his hope was that everyone in the camp would feel as willing and as safe to speak about what was troubling them as this ballplayer was.

“I understand when you’re out in the street, you have to put on who you desire to be, you’ve got to put on who people want to see,” he said. “But when you’re with us, maybe take a break from putting on and allow us to love you through those hard pains and that heartache.”

Young Life in Rochdale Village is located at 155-06 S. Conduit Ave. in Jamaica.

