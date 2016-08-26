Your Queens Weekend: Aug. 19-21

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

This weekend, musical performances in a variety of styles will grace stages across the borough.

Tonight at 7:30 p.m., Flushing Town Hall hosts Toshi Reagon and her band BIGLovely. Singer-songwriter-guitarist Reagon has long moved audiences with her big-hearted, hold-nothing-back approach to rock, blues, R&B, country, folk, spirituals and funk. Her concert promises to celebrate all that’s dynamic, progressive and uplifting in American music. For more information, call (718) 463-7700 x 222 or go to www.flush ingto wnhal l.org

City Councilman Ruben Wills (D-Jamaica) and NYC Parks are bringing several big events to Jamaica on Saturday and Sunday.

From noon until 4 p.m. Saturday, District 28 Day 2016 will offer food and the sounds of a live DJ at the 150th Street extension between 130th and 133rd avenues. Then from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. the Southern Queens “Classic” Hip-Hop and Reggae Fest will feature the man known as the “Clown Prince of Hip-Hop,” Biz Markie. DJ Norie, Nice & Smooth are also among the acts that will appear.

On Sunday, at Sutphin and Rockaway boulevards, the sound of gospel music will fill the air as the Gospel Fest gets under way. Starting at 4 p.m. and running until 7 p.m., the event, hosted by Liz Black, boasts a stellar list of performers that includes Carol Maraj, Dave James, Robin Campos, Rayon Brandt, Jah Pierce, Perth and more). For more information, call (718) 206-2068

