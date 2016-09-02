Police seek missing woman

Police were asking for the public’s help in locating a Flushing woman who has been missing since Wednesday.
Frances Hom, 64 was last seen on the evening of Aug. 24 at 10:30 p.m. in the back of 142-29 37th Ave., according to the NYPD. Police have released a photo of Hom, and described her as approximately 5’1” tall, with a medium build, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown eyes and long gray hair in a ponytail. At the time of her disappearance, she was seen wearing black pants, a black blouse, black shoes and a red back pack with black straps.
Police encouraged anyone with any information to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1 (800) 577-TIPS
