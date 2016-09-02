Electeds question Jung on abortion statement

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Elected officials and women’s groups are being invited to celebrate Women’s Equality Day by denouncing S.J. Jung in response to his announcement that he does not support a woman’s right to choose on the matter of abortion. Jung is the former President of the MinKwon Center and state Sen. Toby Stavisky’s (D-Flushing) Democratic opponent in the Sept. 13 primary.

At a Tuesday night debate at the Queens Library in Flushing, the two candidates were given the opportunity to ask each other one question. Stavisky framed her question around the fact she is the first woman to be elected to state senate from Queens County; she asked Jung’s stance on abortion.

“This is such an important issue, allow me to be clear: I would not support abortion unless it threatens the health of a pregnant woman. That’s the only exception that I can think of. This is a very serious issue. You know, we pretend to know everything, but I completely disagree. Life is still a mystery,” Jung responded. “So I will not support a woman’s choice.”

Assemblywoman Nily Rozic, Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas, Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz, Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley the New York State Women’s Equality Party, the Campaign for a Pro-Choice New York and the Filipino American Democratic Club of New York. The National Organization for Women, Eleanor’s Roosevelt Legacy Committee were invited to attend.

The Women’s Equality celebration will take place Friday, Aug. 26 at 9:30 a.m. on Geraldine Ferraro Way, on the corner of Ascan Avenue and Austin Street, in Forest Hills.

Reach reporter Mark Hallum by e-mail at mhall um@cn gloca l.com or by phone at (718) 260–4564.

Posted 5:33 pm, August 25, 2016

©2016 Community News Group