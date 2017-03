Borough President Melinda Katz joined City Councilman Costa Constantinides in Woodside Monday to announce that all 11 classroom trailers will be removed at the end of the year from the PS 151 playground, which will be updated to bring increased recreational space for students and the community. At its April policy meeting, the Panel for Educational Policy will vote to approve the resiting of PS Q255, which serves autistic students between the ages of 5 and 17, which is co-located at PS 151’s building but occupies the trailers in the playground. Comment