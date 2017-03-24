Photo by Michael Shain
Flushing
By Gina Martinez
East Elmhurst
By Bill Parry
A 1-year-old baby girl was struck and killed by a pickup truck in East Elmhurst Thursday night, according to the NYPD. The toddler, identified as Skylar Perkins, was in a stroller being pushed by her mother across 23rd Avenue just before 9 p.m. when a white Dodge Ram made a right turn off 94th Street crushed the stroller, police said. Comment
Long Island City
By Bill Parry
Sunnyside
By Bill Parry
The majority leader of the City Council is calling on the arts community to rally against President Donald Trump and his proposed budget cuts to the arts and humanities. Comments (1)
Bayside
By Mark Hallum
Assemblyman Edward Braunstein (D-Bayside) announced the passage of a budget resolution in the Assembly to challenge the one presented by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in February that cut vital funds to seniors. The proposal is also aimed at improving the lives of families and focuses on education. Comments (1)
Kew Gardens
By Mark Hallum
Several hundred people attended a memorial Sunday for former Queens Borough President Helen Marshall in the cultural center at Borough Hall dedicated in her honor just months ago. Elected officials, both serving and retired, delivered remarks remembering Marshall’s qualities of leadership and friendship. Comments (2)
Astoria
By Bill Parry
For the second time in a week, homophobic graffiti has been discovered on buildings housing the offices of Astoria lawmakers. Comment
Jamaica
By Gina Martinez
A Massachusetts man who allegedly attacked and told a Muslim Delta employee “Trump is here now, he will get rid of all of you” has been indicted on hate crime charges, Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said last week. Comments (1)
Long Island City
By Bill Parry
The unprecedented growth in Long Island City is evident to anyone in western Queens with views of the rapidly changing skyline, especially in the Court Square and Queens Plaza sections. Comments (2)
Editorial
Is anyone at the Department of Education listening to the parents, teachers, students at Townsend Harris High School in Flushing and their elected officials? Comment
New Voices
By Prem Calvin Prashad
On March 6, the Trump administration unveiled its newest iteration of its ban on travelers from predominantly Muslim nations. Among the changes in what opponents of the action call the “Muslim Ban” are the exclusion of Iraq from the list of banned countries and exemptions for travelers with green cards and visas. Comments (3)
Letters
By Rory Lancman
I had the great privilege this past weekend to serve as the commencement speaker at the Strong Fathers program graduation ceremony at Forestdale Inc. The Strong Fathers program consists of dozens of men, young and old, who are working to improve their relationships with their partners and their children. Comment
Basketball
By Laura Amato
The Queens College women’s basketball team made history this season, but couldn’t add one more bullet point, falling to Harding in the DI Elite Eight Tuesday night. Comment
Long Island City
By Bill Parry
A group of 50 workers and their advocates from immigrant rights groups rallied outside the Tom Cat Bakery in Long Island City Wednesday morning to protest the threatened mass firings of dozens of immigrant workers following a U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigation. Comments (6)
Jamaica
By Patrick Donachie
Police were seeking a suspect in a bias assault that occurred in Jamaica when a woman allegedly made bigoted anti-Muslim statements before attacking the victim. Comment
Richmond Hill
By Michael Shain
Unlike the vast majority of household names who were born and raised in Queens, Jimmy Breslin — who died last Sunday at the age of 88 — never ever had to tell anyone where he was from. Comments (1)
Howard Beach
By Mark Hallum
John Gotti, the grandson and namesake of the notorious Gambino crime boss, has been indicted on more charges following his eight-year prison sentence earlier this month for peddling prescription drugs. Comments (1)
College Point
By Gina Martinez
Spa Castle’s owners are facing 11 felony charges for tax evasion. Comments (3)
Whitestone
By Gina Martinez
The Whitestone community is coming together in support of a young Whitestone girl with leukemia at an annual basketball league game. Comments (2)
Corona
By Bill Parry
Community Board 4 voted to table the Department of Transportation’s latest proposal for safety improvements on 11th Street in Corona along the western edge of Flushing Meadows Corona Park. The 24-12 vote sparked outrage among the nearly 200 residents and safe streets advocates who packed the VFW post on 108th Street Tuesday night. Comments (1)
High Heat
By Zach Gewelb
New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is off to a strong start this spring as he tries to earn more playing time at the big league level. Comments (1)
Ozone Park
By Bill Parry
City Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) has decided not to run for mayor. Ulrich announced his decision just days after Mayor Bill de Blasio and his aides were cleared of criminal charges in campaign fund-raising probes by federal and state prosecutors last week. Comments (2)
South Jamaica
By Patrick Donachie
JAMAICA — A 30-year-old woman was charged with attacking her aunt with a meat cleaver March 16, according to Queens District Attorney Richard Brown. Comments (1)
Flushing
By Tammy Scileppi
You don’t often hear about a former high school teacher from Flushing having his poem immortalized in marble by the patriarch of a prominent family living in Southern Italy. Comments (2)
Rhymes with Crazy
By Lenore Skenazy
Congratulations, you’re going to have a baby! Would you like to know if, 50 years or so down the line, he or she might develop colon cancer? And by the way, the baby may also have a slightly increased risk of Alzheimer’s. Would you like to know about that, too? Oh, and how about the odds of acne? Comments (1)
Ozone Park
By Gina Martinez
OZONE PARK — Police were searching for a man suspected of burglary in Ozone Park. Comments (1)
Government
By Mark Hallum
A City Council motion in 2014 to ease restrictions on gender change applications has resulted in a spike of birth certificate changes in the past few years. Comments (2)
Health
By Patrick Donachie
The city will fund a new effort to vastly reduce the spiking numbers of fatal drug overdoses in the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday. Comments (2)
Jackson Heights
By Patrick Donachie
A national organization of pharmaceutical firms throughout the country granted $2,000 to a Jackson Heights charter school to help bolster the school’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Math programs. Comments (1)
Event
By Tammy Scileppi
The warm bright days of summer seem far away, but they’re too close for comfort if you’re a parent who is wondering: What do we do with the kids once school is over? Comments (1)
Ozone Park
By Bill Parry
City Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) has decided against running for mayor. The 32-year-old announced on NY1 that he will instead seek re-election representing the 32nd Council District, which covers the Rockaways, Broad Channel, Howard Beach and Ozone Park, where Ulrich was born and raised. Comments (2)
Business
By Patrick Donachie
The highest concentrations of tax liens sold in New York City were located in southeastern Queens and central Brooklyn, according to an analysis conducted by New York University’s Furman Center. Though foreclosures on these properties remain low, some elected officials stress the need to allay the uncertainty the process can bring while acknowledging it is a revenue source for the city. Comments (1)
Far Rockaway
By Patrick Donachie
The New York City Economic Development Corporation and the city’s Department of Small Business Services are touting the January completion of the latter’s Storefront Improvement Program, which renovated 18 storefronts on business corridors in Downtown Far Rockaway. Comment
High Heat
By Zach Gewelb
New York Mets pitcher Seth lugo will start for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic finals. Comments (1)
Little Neck
By Gina Martinez
Elected officials and religious and community leaders gathered at the Samuel Field Y in Little Neck for a rally last Friday condemning the rising number of anti-Semitic attacks in New York City and all forms of discrimination. Comments (4)
Education
By Patrick Donachie
A Queens councilwoman is taking the “participatory budgeting” process into the schools in her district, and has allocated more than $2 million to fund capital projects for 21 school communities. Comments (2)
Woodside
By Bill Parry
Borough President Melinda Katz joined City Councilman Costa Constantinides in Woodside Monday to announce that all 11 classroom trailers will be removed at the end of the year from the PS 151 playground, which will be updated to bring increased recreational space for students and the community. At its April policy meeting, the Panel for Educational Policy will vote to approve the resiting of PS Q255, which serves autistic students between the ages of 5 and 17, which is co-located at PS 151’s building but occupies the trailers in the playground. Comment