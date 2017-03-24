Sections

Friday, March 24, 2017

Photo by Michael Shain
Flushing

Veterans at Flushing post reach out to elected officials to avert shutdown

By Gina Martinez
Queens veterans are being left in the cold. Comments (1)
East Elmhurst

Baby girl struck and killed by pickup truck driver in East Elmhurst: NYPD

By Bill Parry
A 1-year-old baby girl was struck and killed by a pickup truck in East Elmhurst Thursday night, according to the NYPD. The toddler, identified as Skylar Perkins, was in a stroller being pushed by her mother across 23rd Avenue just before 9 p.m. when a white Dodge Ram made a right turn off 94th Street crushed the stroller, police said. Comment
Long Island City

City accused Major World auto dealerships of illegal practices

By Bill Parry
Major World is in major trouble. Comments (1)
Sunnyside

City arts community to rally against Trump’s proposed budget cuts

By Bill Parry
The majority leader of the City Council is calling on the arts community to rally against President Donald Trump and his proposed budget cuts to the arts and humanities. Comments (1)
Bayside

Braunstein proposes budget to restore funding to senior programs

By Mark Hallum
Assemblyman Edward Braunstein (D-Bayside) announced the passage of a budget resolution in the Assembly to challenge the one presented by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in February that cut vital funds to seniors. The proposal is also aimed at improving the lives of families and focuses on education. Comments (1)
Kew Gardens

Queens pols remember Helen Marshall at Borough Hall memorial

By Mark Hallum
Several hundred people attended a memorial Sunday for former Queens Borough President Helen Marshall in the cultural center at Borough Hall dedicated in her honor just months ago. Elected officials, both serving and retired, delivered remarks remembering Marshall’s qualities of leadership and friendship. Comments (2)
Courtesy Gianaris’ office
Astoria

Homophobic graffiti targets Astoria elected officials

By Bill Parry
For the second time in a week, homophobic graffiti has been discovered on buildings housing the offices of Astoria lawmakers. Comment
Jamaica

Massachusetts man indicted in hate crime at JFK

By Gina Martinez
A Massachusetts man who allegedly attacked and told a Muslim Delta employee “Trump is here now, he will get rid of all of you” has been indicted on hate crime charges, Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said last week. Comments (1)
Long Island City

Long Island City housing inventory will double this year

By Bill Parry
The unprecedented growth in Long Island City is evident to anyone in western Queens with views of the rapidly changing skyline, especially in the Court Square and Queens Plaza sections. Comments (2)
Editorial

DOE tunes out

Is anyone at the Department of Education listening to the parents, teachers, students at Townsend Harris High School in Flushing and their elected officials? Comment
New Voices

Trump’s travel ban lacks coherent reason

By Prem Calvin Prashad
On March 6, the Trump administration unveiled its newest iteration of its ban on travelers from predominantly Muslim nations. Among the changes in what opponents of the action call the “Muslim Ban” are the exclusion of Iraq from the list of banned countries and exemptions for travelers with green cards and visas. Comments (3)
Letters

Strong fathers program helps build backbone of the city

By Rory Lancman
I had the great privilege this past weekend to serve as the commencement speaker at the Strong Fathers program graduation ceremony at Forestdale Inc. The Strong Fathers program consists of dozens of men, young and old, who are working to improve their relationships with their partners and their children. Comment
Basketball

Knights’ rally comes up short in Elite Eight

By Laura Amato
The Queens College women’s basketball team made history this season, but couldn’t add one more bullet point, falling to Harding in the DI Elite Eight Tuesday night. Comment

Thursday, March 23, 2017

Courtesy of Brandworkers
Long Island City

Workers rally at LIC bakery after threat of firings over immigrant status

By Bill Parry
A group of 50 workers and their advocates from immigrant rights groups rallied outside the Tom Cat Bakery in Long Island City Wednesday morning to protest the threatened mass firings of dozens of immigrant workers following a U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigation. Comments (6)

Jamaica

Police seek Jamaica bias attack suspect

By Patrick Donachie
Police were seeking a suspect in a bias assault that occurred in Jamaica when a woman allegedly made bigoted anti-Muslim statements before attacking the victim. Comment
Richmond Hill

Jimmy Breslin, 88, dies

By Michael Shain
Unlike the vast majority of household names who were born and raised in Queens, Jimmy Breslin — who died last Sunday at the age of 88 — never ever had to tell anyone where he was from. Comments (1)
Howard Beach

Gotti and associates charged with violent crimes

By Mark Hallum
John Gotti, the grandson and namesake of the notorious Gambino crime boss, has been indicted on more charges following his eight-year prison sentence earlier this month for peddling prescription drugs. Comments (1)
College Point

Spa Castle owners charged with tax fraud

By Gina Martinez
Spa Castle’s owners are facing 11 felony charges for tax evasion. Comments (3)
Whitestone

Whitestone basketball league holds fundrasier for first-grader with leukemia

By Gina Martinez
The Whitestone community is coming together in support of a young Whitestone girl with leukemia at an annual basketball league game. Comments (2)
Corona

CB4 delays decision on 111th Street safety improvements

By Bill Parry
Community Board 4 voted to table the Department of Transportation’s latest proposal for safety improvements on 11th Street in Corona along the western edge of Flushing Meadows Corona Park. The 24-12 vote sparked outrage among the nearly 200 residents and safe streets advocates who packed the VFW post on 108th Street Tuesday night. Comments (1)
Photo by David Goldman / AP
High Heat

Can Mets’ Conforto take the next step in 2017?

By Zach Gewelb
New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is off to a strong start this spring as he tries to earn more playing time at the big league level. Comments (1)
Photo by Michael Shain
Ozone Park

Ulrich won’t run for mayor as de Blasio is cleared in probes

By Bill Parry
City Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) has decided not to run for mayor. Ulrich announced his decision just days after Mayor Bill de Blasio and his aides were cleared of criminal charges in campaign fund-raising probes by federal and state prosecutors last week. Comments (2)
South Jamaica

Woman faces prison for fatally stabbing aunt: DA

By Patrick Donachie
JAMAICA — A 30-year-old woman was charged with attacking her aunt with a meat cleaver March 16, according to Queens District Attorney Richard Brown. Comments (1)
Flushing

Immortal words: Flushing poet to have his ode engraved in stone in Italian town

By Tammy Scileppi
You don’t often hear about a former high school teacher from Flushing having his poem immortalized in marble by the patriarch of a prominent family living in Southern Italy. Comments (2)
Rhymes with Crazy

Medical field embraces genetic testing

By Lenore Skenazy
Congratulations, you’re going to have a baby! Would you like to know if, 50 years or so down the line, he or she might develop colon cancer? And by the way, the baby may also have a slightly increased risk of Alzheimer’s. Would you like to know about that, too? Oh, and how about the odds of acne? Comments (1)
Ozone Park

Man wanted in connection with Ozone Park burglaries

By Gina Martinez
OZONE PARK — Police were searching for a man suspected of burglary in Ozone Park. Comments (1)

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

nyc.gov
Government

Gender marker changes skyrocket as city dials back transgender requirements

By Mark Hallum
A City Council motion in 2014 to ease restrictions on gender change applications has resulted in a spike of birth certificate changes in the past few years. Comments (2)
Photo by Sue Ogrocki / AP
Health

City invests millions to combat overdose deaths

By Patrick Donachie
The city will fund a new effort to vastly reduce the spiking numbers of fatal drug overdoses in the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday. Comments (2)
Photo by Patrick Donachie
Jackson Heights

Moya celebrates STEM funding

By Patrick Donachie
A national organization of pharmaceutical firms throughout the country granted $2,000 to a Jackson Heights charter school to help bolster the school’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Math programs. Comments (1)
Event

Specialty camps get kids ready for future

By Tammy Scileppi
The warm bright days of summer seem far away, but they’re too close for comfort if you’re a parent who is wondering: What do we do with the kids once school is over? Comments (1)
Cartoon

Cartoon

Tip Sempliner

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Photo by Michael Shain
Ozone Park

Ulrich rules out run for mayor

By Bill Parry
City Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) has decided against running for mayor. The 32-year-old announced on NY1 that he will instead seek re-election representing the 32nd Council District, which covers the Rockaways, Broad Channel, Howard Beach and Ozone Park, where Ulrich was born and raised. Comments (2)
Google Earth
Business

Tax lien sales concentrated in SE Queens

By Patrick Donachie
The highest concentrations of tax liens sold in New York City were located in southeastern Queens and central Brooklyn, according to an analysis conducted by New York University’s Furman Center. Though foreclosures on these properties remain low, some elected officials stress the need to allay the uncertainty the process can bring while acknowledging it is a revenue source for the city. Comments (1)
Courtesy of NYCEDC
Far Rockaway

City promotes new storefronts in Downtown Far Rockaway

By Patrick Donachie
The New York City Economic Development Corporation and the city’s Department of Small Business Services are touting the January completion of the latter’s Storefront Improvement Program, which renovated 18 storefronts on business corridors in Downtown Far Rockaway. Comment
AP
High Heat

Mets’ Lugo named starter for Puerto Rico in World Baseball Classic finals

By Zach Gewelb
New York Mets pitcher Seth lugo will start for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic finals. Comments (1)
Photo by Gina Martinez
Little Neck

Councilman Vallone holds rally to condemn hate crimes

By Gina Martinez
Elected officials and religious and community leaders gathered at the Samuel Field Y in Little Neck for a rally last Friday condemning the rising number of anti-Semitic attacks in New York City and all forms of discrimination. Comments (4)
Education

Students will choose how to spend funds

By Patrick Donachie
A Queens councilwoman is taking the “participatory budgeting” process into the schools in her district, and has allocated more than $2 million to fund capital projects for 21 school communities. Comments (2)
Courtesy Constantinides’ office
Woodside

Officials announce removal of classroom trailers at PS 151 in Woodside

By Bill Parry
Borough President Melinda Katz joined City Councilman Costa Constantinides in Woodside Monday to announce that all 11 classroom trailers will be removed at the end of the year from the PS 151 playground, which will be updated to bring increased recreational space for students and the community. At its April policy meeting, the Panel for Educational Policy will vote to approve the resiting of PS Q255, which serves autistic students between the ages of 5 and 17, which is co-located at PS 151’s building but occupies the trailers in the playground. Comment
